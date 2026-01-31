Ariana Grande makes cheeky joke after 'six-finger' editing fail

Ariana Grande's wish for "extra appendages" came true in a hilarious way.

In a recent Vogue Japan cover, published on Monday, the Wicked star's fans noticed a bizarre mistake that one of Grande's photos has six fingers on her left hand instead of five.

A fanpage shared the photo and captioned the post on Instagram, "who's responsible for giving Ariana 6 fingers...." with a crying emoji.

Gande herself took the comment section of the post and reacted, "Holy s***."

She joked in another reply, "Oh my goodness how exciting! I've been saying I need some extra appendages so that I can start an album! Thankful for this."

However, the magazine was quick to correct the mistake on its website.

In the cover story, Grande opened up about her fear that her work might get overshadowedby her stardom persona.

"I feel like there have been a lot of times when I've been doing my best work creatively, and yet my celebrity has been louder than the work. And my mom has always been here to set the record straight in my head and remind me of my worth as an artist and as a human being every time that noise has almost derailed me," the singer and actress said.