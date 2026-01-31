Sydney Sweeney 'absolutely loved' Brad Pitt for THIS on-set gesture

Sydney Sweeney is sharing a rare insight into how her costar Brad Pitt treats his castmates on set.

The Euphoria star recently appeared in a Cosmopolitan cover story for its February edition and opened up about one thing she loved about her Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood castmate.

Sweeney recalled a moment with Pit on the set of the film where she observed that the F1 star was kind toward everyone on the set and admitted that she wanted the same quality to reflect in herself.

Looking back, Sweeney shared, "I remember on the set of Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, I watched Brad Pitt sit and hang out with the transpo department."

"I absolutely loved that, and I was like, 'Yeah, you have to respect everybody in your life,' " she continued.

While reflecting on her core values, Sweeney added, "I’ve always led with love. I’ve always believed that love is love in every single form. You should be kind to whoever you meet."

Elsewhere in the interview, Sweeney talked about her breakthrough role, Cassie, in the film Euphoria, which was released the same year as Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.

She articulated her thoughts on how, after playing the misguided teenager, was the beginning of people "creating their own narratives" about her.

"It’s definitely not a comfortable thing to have people saying what you believe or think, especially when that doesn’t align with you. It’s been a weird thing having to navigate and digest, because it’s not me. None of it is me," she added.