Brianna LaPaglia recalls 'toxic' relationship with Zach Bryan

Brianna LaPaglia finally broke the silence on her breakup with Zach Bryan.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Skinny Confidential podcast, the social media influencer revealed her "toxic" relationship with the Pink Skies singer also affected her friends and family.

"It's heartbreaking to walk into a room with your family and friends and they're on edge or they don't know how to talk to you anymore. They don't know like what's going on. They're scared. They're walking on eggshells with you," explained Brianna.

The 26-year-old further shared that she temporarily lost her "outgoing" nature during the course of the relationship.

"Throughout that relationship, I was kind of put in a corner, told not to speak. I was told when I was allowed to talk and things I was allowed to do and who I was supposed to be," she said.

For those unversed, Brianna and Zach called it quits in October 2024 after a year of dating.

Last year, the influencer told People magazine that she was enjoying single life.

"I really genuinely enjoy being single," she told the outlet. "I think there's a lot of girls that can relate and a lot of guys that can relate that are relationship people. I was in a relationship since I was 16 until 25. Being single for the first time ever is frigging awesome."

"I can order Taco Bell whenever, I can do whatever I want to do. I can go out, I can hang out with my friends. It's really fun. I feel like I'm figuring out who I am," added Brianna.