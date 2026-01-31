Michael Keaton grieves loss of costar Catherine O'Hara

Michael Keaton is mourning the loss of his late Beetlejuice costar Catherine O'Hara.

The Spotlight star took to his Instagram account on Friday to pen down a touching note for Catherine, who passed away at the age of 71.

In the poignant post, Michael posted a picture of himself with the late star from their 2024 press tours for the sequel of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

"We go back before the first Beetlejuice," Michael began. "She's been my pretend wife, my pretend nemesis and my real life, true friend. This one hurts. Man am I gonna miss her."

"Thinking about Beau as well," Michael seemingly added of Catherine's husband.

In the Tim Burton-directed, Michael played the titular ghoul while Catherine starred as a supporting role of Michael's onscreen love interest Lydia Deetz's stepmother.

Stars are pouring in tributes in memory of Catherine after the news of her passing was announced by her manager on 30 January.

Her another Beetlejuice costar, Alec Baldwin expressed his grief in a statement, saying, "Catherine O’Hara was one of the greatest comic talents in the movie business. She had a quality that was all her own and my sympathy goes out to Bo and their family," via People.

The late actress, who famously played the role of Macaulay Culkin's mother in the first two Home Alone movies, died at her residence in Los Angeles, "following a brief illness."