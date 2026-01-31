Jason Biggs reveals force behind wake-up call that led to sobriety

Jason Biggs says fatherhood and his wife sparked the wake-up call that led to sobriety.

Appearing on The View on Friday, the 47-year-old actor gave his wife, Jenny Mollen, a shoutout for helping him confront his addiction and take steps toward lasting change.

Asked by co-host Sunny Hostin when he knew it was time to change, Biggs said his struggle wasn’t defined by a single dramatic incident, but by a constant mental battle.

While he acknowledged he was “lucky” not to hit a highly public rock bottom, he said the internal toll was undeniable.

“The snakes in my head never went away,” Biggs explained, describing the obsessive thoughts that became increasingly overwhelming. He said his addiction left him unable to focus, be present, or fully engage with his life.

The turning point came when Mollen became pregnant with their first child. Biggs said the reality of becoming a father forced him to confront what his future could look like if he didn’t change. The couple, who married in 2008, now share two sons, Sid, 11, and Lazlo, 8.

Biggs added that while many say sobriety must begin “for yourself,” he believes any reason to start is valid.

"They say you got to get sober for yourself. I agree and disagree," said Biggs. "I believe that when you first get sober, whatever the reason is, it doesn’t matter. Whether it’s for someone else, your family—‘Jenny was pregnant, I got to get sober’—whatever it is."

He continued, "I think, in order to stay sober, you have to do it for yourself," he continued. "So that’s what got me in. What keeps me there is I need to do it for myself. Advice is, ask for help."

Biggs has been sober since 2017 and previously marked his first year of sobriety publicly in 2018.