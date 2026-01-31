Meghan Markle’s real reason for leaving ‘With Love, Meghan’ abruptly: ‘Not just money problems’

Meghan Markle has been slowly moving away from the spotlight, and refuses to come in front of the camera for another holiday special event like Valentines Day for example, because of the critics.

The reason for this, as revealed by some well placed sources is that “This is not simply a metrics problem.” It’s the “sheer volume of ridicule and hostile commentary has left her feeling exposed and deeply uncomfortable.”

After all Meghan is said to have invested “a great deal of herself” in the project, so the “harsh reaction” by people has been “personally wounding and difficult to shake.”

Ever since the start its said that Meghan “hoped the show would be received as something gentle and reassuring, a project people would welcome into their homes.” Instead, “each new episode seemed to trigger another surge of criticism, and over time that relentless response has taken a real toll on her.”

Also “there is a growing feeling that this phase has simply reached its natural end. People close to Meghan are urging her to change direction and focus on something new, rather than reopening herself to the same cycle of criticism all over again.”

But according to another “the embarrassment has steadily built over time, and she has now reached a stage where safeguarding her emotional well-being feels far more important than forcing herself to produce another season and endure the same level of public scrutiny again.”