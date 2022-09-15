By-polls on nine NA, three PA seats on Oct 16. File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday announced to hold by-polls in nine National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly constituencies on October 16. Besides, the commission also decided to conduct local bodies elections in Karachi on October 23.

The Election Commission had earlier fixed the polling date for one NA and three Punjab Assembly constituencies, including NA-157 Multan IV, PP-139 Sheikhupura V, PP-209 Khanewal VII and PP-241 Bahawalnagar V on October 09. However, it rescheduled the polling date in these constituencies, as the by-polls are likely to coincide with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). Hence, the commission decided to hold by-polls in these constituencies with eight other NA constituencies on Oct 16.

The nine NA constituencies include NA-22 Mardan III, NA-24 Charsadda II, NA-31 Peshawar V, NA-45 Kurram I, NA-108 Faisalabad VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib II, NA-157 Multan IV, NA 237-Malir II and NA-239 Korangi Karachi I.

In addition, the Election Commission also announced to conduct local bodies elections in all districts of Karachi Division on October 23. The Election Commission of Pakistan took the important decisions in the meeting presided over by its chief Sikandar Sultan Raja and attended by members of the ECP, secretary ECP and other senior officials.



During the meeting, the Election Commission of Pakistan took into consideration the observation of Lahore High Court Multan Bench. The court during the hearing of the case of NA-157 Multan IV had recommended the commission to revise the polling date, as it was likely to coincide with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Keeping in view the observation of the court and convenience of voters, the ECP decided to conduct the by-elections on October 16. Before announcing the date for by-polls, the commission also held a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Interior to deliberate upon the security arrangements during the by-polls. However, the commission will announce the date for conducting local government elections in the Hyderabad Division after considering the flood situation in the light of a report of the Sindh government.