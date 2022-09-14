Pakistani shot dead in Canada

OTTAWA: Two people were killed and three injured in firing incidents in two cities of Canada on Tuesday. One Pakistani was amongst the two victims shot dead.

According to authorities, a man shot dead a traffic police officer in Toronto during his lunch break while in another firing incident, a Pakistani Canadian Muhammad Shakil, who was the owner of an auto workshop, was also killed. Police have claimed the attacker has also been killed in Hamilton city. The killer targeted citizens in Mississauga, Milton and Hamilton.