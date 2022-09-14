KP Climate Change Policy and Action Plan approved

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet in a meeting on Tuesday approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change Policy and Action Plan-2022.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired the meeting, said a handout.

The climate policy focuses on reducing vulnerability of natural and human systems as well as lessening greenhouse gas emissions through technological or nature-based solutions.

The new policy, the communique said, was in consonance with the objectives of the Revised National Climate Change Policy 2021 and would address as many as nine Agro-Ecological Zones of the province including the merged districts.

The successful implementation of the policy would attract international climate financing in adaptation and mitigation sectors, allowing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province to achieve sustainable development and create resilience against natural disasters thereby securing the province’s fragile economy in confronting future environmental challenges.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, while briefing media persons about the decisions of the cabinet, said that the chief minister directed the authorities to complete feasibility study within a month for setting up a plant for producing energy from wastes/garbage.

The bio-fuel plant would not only help in controlling environmental pollution but also will contribute towards making the province self-sufficient in energy.

The chief minister directed for bringing amendments to the relevant laws with regard to the acquisition of land for setting up universities.

More than 100 kanals of land will not be procured for a university to ensure the protection of agricultural lands.

The cabinet allowed the Food Department to sign a MoU with the Bank of Khyber for Insaf Food Cards. The deserving households will receive Rs2,100 monthly under the Insaf Food Card scheme for which billions of rupees will be borne by the government as subsidy.

The cabinet, while reviewing some of its earlier decisions taken during the special budget meeting held on June 13, accorded approval to reduce the Ad hoc Allowance 2022 from 16 per cent to 15 per cent to be granted to all provincial government employees on running basic pay, with no immediate pay-as-you-go deduction towards the Defined Contribution Pension Programme.

Similarly, the decision on calculation of pension emoluments on the basis of last three years’ average basic pay with effect from 1st July 2022 was also held in abeyance.

The cabinet approved the extension of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Bannu’s jurisdiction to 11 village councils and 5 neighborhood councils falling within the ambit of the Assistant Director Local Government Bannu to benefit a population of 89, 596 persons.

Barrister Saif said the cabinet also accorded approval to lease agreement between the Local Government, Elections & Rural Development Department and Sports, Tourism and Culture Department for giving 100 Kanal land, located on Mardan Bypass Road, on lease basis to the latter for the establishment of a Cultural Complex in Mardan.

The cabinet approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Act, 2022 with certain amendments to the previous one to make it more clear and simple. The KP cabinet okayed the posting of Zakaullah Khattak (PCS EG BS-20) against the vacant post of Managing Director, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority.

The cabinet okayed regularisation of the 21 left-over Special Police Officers of the Special Police Force against the vacant positions in various districts of the province.