Land Development Company merged

LAHORE: Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Tuesday chaired a meeting which was attended by PHATA DG and other officials while Secretary Housing and Urban Development Shakil Ahmad briefed the meeting on Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) affairs.

The meeting decided to shut Punjab Land Development Company by merging it with Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency. The senior minister directed for providing him with a plan of construction of houses on land reserved for PLDC projects and asserted that he will protect the interests of those who have deposited money for acquiring houses in PLDC. An out-of-box solution should be presented within a week; he added and made it clear that the provision of shelter to the shelter-less stratum was a priority of the provincial government. He maintained that the government's job was not to do business but to create business opportunities. The closure of Punjab Land Development Company will not take away anyone's job; he assured and demanded providing him with a business plan to utilise the company’s land and consumption of its employees in PHATA and other departments.