Karachi JI chief blames Sindh govt for plight of flood victims

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has said that following the 18th constitutional amendment, the Sindh government has massive funds but the lack of political will on its part has resulted in the humanitarian crisis resulting from the plight of the flood-affected people.

He also held the feudal mindset prevailing in Sindh responsible for the miseries of the flood victims. He said that the ruling elite of the province lived in Islamabad and other big cities, while the local inhabitants were left behind to face one disaster after another with no facilities and infrastructure.

He urged the affected people to use their vote to change their fate. The ruling elite of Sindh was plundering the resources and usurping the due rights of the people in the province, he said.

Rehman remarked that the non-governmental organizations were not a substitute for the government. He also urged the healthy people in relief camps to come forward and become volunteers for the Al-Khidmat for the benefit of their own communities.

He also visited the Turkish Colony, Noor Foundation School and other places to interact with the affected people. Alkhidmat Karachi CEO Naveed Ali Baig, Secretary Information Zahid Askari, JI Thatta chief Altaf Ahmed Mallah, Secretary Abdul Majeed Sammu and others accompanied Rehman during his visits.