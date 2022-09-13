Photography contest on September 27

Islamabad:Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has invited entries for a photographic competition to celebrate World Tourism Day falling on September 27. The themes for the competition include tourist attractions of Pakistan, landscapes, culture and life, adventure sports and flora & fauna, said a news release on Monday.

The last date for submitting the entries is September 15. Winners will be awarded with cash prizes and certificates in a ceremony on September 27 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The entry submission form and details are available on PTDC website and social media.

The activities of World Tourism Day also include a conference to discuss various topics related to tourism industry with experts and participants. World Tourism Day is commemorated each year on September 27 to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.