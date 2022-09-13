Minister orders starting work on beautification of City

LAHORE:Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid has directed the Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore to start the work on beautification of Lahore immediately.

He was chairing a meeting in the Town Hall on Monday. Commissioner and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Amir Jan gave a briefing on ongoing and new development projects. Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid said now rains had almost stopped so the patchwork of roads should be started without delay.

He said a working paper should be prepared for the installation and repair of streetlights, streets and sewerage and an effective campaign against encroachment should be started across the city.

The local government said that development works which did not require much budget should be started first. He said local government officers should monitor the quality of development works themselves and sub-standard work should never be allowed.

The minister directed the secretary Local Government Board to start the construction of offices in those Union Councils which do not have the office of secretary. Chairman Punjab Horticulture Authority and political figures were present.

NA Standing Committee lauds ETPB performance: National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs Chairman Syed Imran Shah and 13 members visited the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) head office where the chairman presided over the meeting on Monday.

Members of the National Assembly Standing Committee Naveed Amir Jeeva, Shagufta Jumani, Kiran Dar, Mir Shabir Ahmed Syal, Hindu member Khel Das and other members and Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs Aftab Durrani and senior officers attended the briefing.

Syed Imran Shah appreciated the performance of the Board while giving a briefing to the media representatives after the meeting. He said that the promotion of religious tourism is the first priority of the government and measures are being taken for it.

He said the ETPB will play a key role in providing all kinds of facilities to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims from all over the world. He said that the renovation of Gurudwaras and temples and construction of rooms, provision of generators and protection of trust property will be ensured.

Earlier, ETPB Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani while giving a detailed briefing on the affairs of the Trust Board told the committee that the Board is actively working for providing best services to the minorities. He said development works are going on rapidly in temples and Gurudwaras across the country.

He said that all the office affairs of ETBP are being made online and lakhs of rupees have so far been saved through E-filing system. The restoration of important historical temples and Gurudwaras is going on rapidly in the country.