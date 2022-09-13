Flood-affected areas being rehabilitated: PDMA

LAHORE:Many areas of Rajanpur and DG Khan Districts of South Punjab have been badly affected by the flood, said Disaster Management Authority.

Under the chairmanship of Senior Member Board of Revenue/Relief Commissioner Punjab, a meeting of representatives of United Nations organisations on relief activities in flood-affected areas was held on Monday in the committee room of the official Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

PDMA Khalid Masood Farooqa, Imran Mughal and others participated. Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Faisal Farid informed the participants of the meeting about the rescue and relief operation in the flooded areas and about the

deaths and losses due to floods.

He said many areas of Rajanpur and DG Khan districts of South Punjab have been severely damaged by the flood, and all government resources should be used to help the flood victims. A survey is going on with the help of the urban unit and the district administration through satellite.

The relevant institutions saved many precious lives and losses by starting rescue operations in time. PDMA and other institutions came forward to help the flood victims, he said. On the occasion, Relief Commissioner, Punjab, said the Punjab government is using all resources for the rehabilitation of the flood victims and added that the rehabilitation of the flood victims is the first priority of the Punjab government, the cooperation of philanthropists and the United Nations is indispensable for the complete rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Relevant institutions are working day and night for the rehabilitation of flood victims and

relief activities for flood victims are also ongoing. The process of providing three meals a day, medical treatment and other necessary facilities to the flood victims is still ongoing, he said.

On the occasion, the United Nations organisations expressed their determination to complete the rehabilitation process together with the Punjab government. OLMT distributes relief goods among flood victims: A group of 20 employees and volunteers representing the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project stepped forward to distribute life support essentials amongst the

flood victims of Jampur in the spirit of further strengthening brotherly relations between

China and Pakistan.

Jampur stands amongst the most devastated cities in the Rajanpur district of South Punjab during the current ongoing floods crisis. According to a statement issued here on Monday, the specially prepared donation packages included ready to eat food items, hygiene products, raw grocery items, and cash support with a combined worth of Rs2 million to support those who have been critically affected by the floods.

Speaking about the package, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Line Metro Train Lahore Li Chen said, “The OLMT project is a good example of China and Pakistan’s iron-clad friendship.

During this natural calamity of unprecedented scale, we firmly stand with our Pakistani brothers and sisters to support them with their rescue and rehabilitation efforts.”