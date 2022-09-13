Build the dam

Every time there is severe flooding in Pakistan, the debate of dam construction gets a reboot, and this discussion always reaches the issue of the Kalabagh Dam. The Kalabagh Dam is a proposed hydroelectric dam on the Indus River at Kalabagh in the Mianwali district of Punjab. Despite various studies into the benefits of the dam and efforts of previous rulers to kickstart work on the project, construction is yet to begin.

We need a widespread public awareness campaign in order to make people aware of the economic benefits of the dam and how it can help solve Pakistan’s power and water management crises. This may help sway the dam’s detractors and allow us to commence work on this much-needed project.

Muhammad Iqbal Shakir

Daud Khel