Samsung brings Perplexity AI to Galaxy S26 with ‘Hey Plex’ voice command

The Galaxy S26 series marks a major advancement in Samsung's AI plan through its implementation of Perplexity as a system-level artificial intelligence solution. The company announced that users will now be able to invoke Perplexity using the dedicated "Hey Plex" wake phrase, which enables AI assistance throughout Samsung applications and certain third-party applications.

How 'Hey Plex' works on Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 users can activate Perplexity by saying "Hey Plex" or by pressing the side button on their device. The AI system establishes direct links with essential Samsung applications, which include Notes and Calendar and Gallery and Clock and Reminders, to assist users in completing their tasks through multiple applications.

The integration also extends to select third-party apps, which make Perplexity the main assistant throughout the user experience.

Perplexity functions as an AI agent that understands its environment instead of operating like a traditional chatbot. Samsung says it can coordinate with other AI features on the phone, including the revamped Bixby, to provide smarter workflow-focused assistance.

The Samsung report shows that 80% of users now depend on multiple AI agents, which they use according to their specific needs, thus demonstrating the requirement for unified AI solutions that work across all devices.

The launch represents a fundamental transformation of Samsung's artificial intelligence strategy. The company is moving from isolated smart features toward a unified ecosystem of agentic AI that can manage multiple agents and understand context across the OS. Samsung has also hinted that more Galaxy devices could receive Hey Plex support in the future.