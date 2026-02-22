Police officer arrested over alleged assault hours after oath-taking

A newly sworn officer with the Asheville Police Department was arrested the very same day he took the oath, after an allegation emerged that he had assaulted a woman earlier in the month.

Police said Paul Anthony Duvernay III was arrested on 21 February by the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office in Swannanoa on a charge of assault on a female, reports the Citizen Times.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by the news outlet, the alleged incident took place on 3 February while Duvernay was still a trainee with the department.

The warrant claims he grabbed a woman’s arms and leg and pulled her off a bed, leaving her with 'significant' bruising.

The case took a dramatic turn on 20 February- the day he was formally sworn in as an officer.

A livestream of the ceremony shows him identifying himself as an officer assigned to Asheville’s North Central District during the Basic Law Enforcement Training graduation.

Authorities said the arrest warrant was filed into court records late that night, hours after the ceremony.

Earlier that same day, officers had responded to a trespassing call at an apartment complex where allegations of domestic violence were raised, prompting further investigation. Police said Duvernay was off duty at the time.

Department records show he had been hired as a police trainee in June 2025, earning just under $48,000 in that role.

Following his arrest, the department placed him on investigative suspension and launched an internal probe.

Officials said the suspension removes him from duty while inquiries continue, adding that no further details will be released for now.