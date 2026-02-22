Bella Hadid opens up about 'invisible illness'

Bella Hadid has been increasingly open about her struggles with chronic health conditions, including Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

While she is widely recognized for her success in the fashion industry, she has also used her platform to highlight the realities of living with conditions that often go unnoticed but significantly impact daily life.

Living with IBS

Bella Hadid has spoken about dealing with digestive issues, fatigue, and the unpredictability that comes with IBS.

In interviews and social media, she has emphasized how these symptoms can affect her routine, especially in a high-pressure career.

“Living with invisible illness is hard… you look fine, but you don’t feel fine,” she said.

This statement reflects a common challenge faced by people with IBS, that is, symptoms are not always visible, leading to misunderstanding or dismissal.

She has also highlighted the importance of listening to her body, saying: “Sometimes you have to take a step back and focus on your health.”

Her openness has helped normalize conversations around gut health and chronic conditions, particularly among younger audiences.

What Is Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)?

IBS is a functional gastrointestinal disorder that affects how the gut and brain interact. Unlike inflammatory bowel diseases, IBS does not cause structural damage but can significantly affect quality of life.

It is often triggered by factors such as:

Stress

Diet

Hormonal changes

Gut sensitivity

Symptoms of IBS

Symptoms vary from person to person but commonly include:

Abdominal pain or cramping

Bloating and gas

Diarrhea (IBS-D), constipation (IBS-C), or alternating patterns

Urgency to use the bathroom

Feeling of incomplete bowel movements

Symptoms are often chronic and fluctuate over time, making the condition difficult to manage.

Treatment and Management

There is no single cure for IBS, but symptoms can be managed through a combination of approaches:

1. Dietary Changes:

Low FODMAP diet, according to John Hopkins Medicine , FODMAP stands for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols. These are types of sugar/short-chain carbohydrates that are poorly absorbed in the small intestine, leading to digestive distress

, FODMAP stands for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols. These are types of sugar/short-chain carbohydrates that are poorly absorbed in the small intestine, leading to digestive distress Avoiding trigger foods (e.g., caffeine, fatty foods)

2. Stress Management:

Mindfulness and relaxation techniques

Therapy or counseling

3. Medications:

Antispasmodics for pain

Laxatives or anti-diarrheal drugs

Probiotics

4. Lifestyle Adjustments:

Regular exercise

Adequate sleep

Bella Hadid’s openness about IBS highlights the reality of living with an “invisible” illness. Her message is of prioritizing well-being, even in demanding careers. By speaking out, she helps reduce stigma and encourages others to seek support and understanding for chronic conditions like IBS.