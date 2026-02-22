Michael B. Jordan gives credit to 'All My Children' for shaping his career: 'That was my education'

Michael B. Jordan recently opened up about the impact of All My Children on his acting career.

For those unaware, the 39-year-old American actor and director played the role of Reggie Porter Montgomery in the American soap opera from 2003 to 2006.

The famous ABC series, which started on January 5, 1970, concluded on September 2, 2013, after 41 years.

During his interview with Sirius XM, Jordan reflected on his time on All My Children, sharing that the series helped him grow as an actor.

He said, "That time I spent on that show did so much for me education-wise,” admitting it gave him an opportunity to learn about “the craft” under the umbrella of luminaries like Kelly Ripa, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Susan Lucci, John Duhamel, Ray MacDonnell, to name a few.

"We did 100-plus pages a day. We did an episode and a half a day, you know what I'm saying? It was a machine. And [for] a kid that never really went to acting classes and never went to acting school or anything like that, that was my education. I learned from them,” the Black Panther star explained.

It is significant to note that Jordan had already stepped into the acting world before landing a role in All My Children, as he portrayed Wallace in the American crime drama television series The Wire in its debut season in 2002.