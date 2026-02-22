Sun appears spotless for first time in four years, scientists report

The Sun appears completely clear of sunspots for the first time since December 2021, which astonishes astronomers. The Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported that the side of the Sun facing our planet is a perfect disc without any sunspots.

The flare activity index reached zero at the same time, which had not occurred since 2024.

What sunspots tell us about solar activity

Sunspots create dark areas on the Sun which magnetic fields use as their main point of strength. The star produces flares because it relies on magnetic fields to generate its energy, which creates a direct link to its flare activities.

The Sun displays active behaviour through spot formation, which ends when spots disappear during solar minimum times of low activity. The Sun currently shows a period without spots, which marks an uncommon moment because the Sun just completed its maximum cycle point 18 months ago.

The sun experienced two major record-breaking events in January and early February 2026 when it generated the strongest radiation storm and produced multiple powerful flares from one active zone.

Russian Academy of Sciences Space Research Institute scientists predict that Sun activities will increase after the current period of calmness ends. The historical record shows that extended times of low activity have occurred throughout history.

The Maunder Minimum (1645-1715) stands as the most recognised historical period because it matched the peak cold temperatures of the Little Ice Age, which affected Europe and North America.