11-year-old allegedly kills father over confiscated Nintendo Switch

An 11-year-old boy is accused of killing his father after a late-night argument that began when his phone and Nintendo Switch was taken away.

Clayton Dietz appeared in court for the first time on 19 February in a preliminary hearing, local outlets CBS 21 News and WGAL 8 reported.

The child, who had previously been denied bail, was led in and out of the courtroom in handcuffs by officers.

Prosecutors say the boy is charged with homicide over the fatal shooting of his adoptive father, Douglas Dietz, in the early hours of 13 January - his birthday.

Court documents reviewed by PEOPLE say the incident followed a dispute after his father confiscated his phone and Nintendo Switch and told him to go to bed.

Investigators allege the boy later found a key in a drawer, opened a safe while searching for the console and discovered a gun inside. He then allegedly shot his father.

When questioned by police, the boy reportedly said he was angry and had not thought about what would happen when he pulled the trigger.

Douglas Dietz’s wife, Jillian Dietz, told officers she and her husband had just sung happy birthday to their son before going to sleep, before she later woke to the sound of a gunshot, according to ABC 27 News.

Officials said the couple had adopted the boy in 2018. A date for the next court hearing has not yet been scheduled.