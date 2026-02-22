Winter Olympics 2026: Remembering the most unforgettable, heartwarming stories

The Winter Olympic Games are often described as Summer games' weird, chaotic sibling. As the world’s greatest sporting showcase, they serve as a hub for stories as wonderful as they are bizarre. The Games always throw up the unexpected, and Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics has been no different. Take a glimpse to learn more:

Olympic Biathlon medal winner confesses cheating on girlfriend in candid statement

After winning bronze in the 20km individual biathlon, Norway’s Sturla Holm Laegreid confessed on TV to cheating on his girlfriend. Admitting to an affair, he called it his “my biggest mistake” and added it had been the worst week of his life since confessing to her. That same day, his ex-girlfriend wrote in Norwegian newspaper VG stating that she did not choose to be put in this public position.

Broken models

Broken models happened at Paris 24, and it happened again at Milan-Cortina 2026. Two of the USA’s gold medallists, Breezy Johnson and Alysa Liu, revealed the ribbon had come away from their medals soon after they received their prizes.

In this connection, Andea Francisci, Mila-Cortina 2026 chief Games operations officer said: “We are going to pay maximum attention to the medals. Obviously this is something we want to be perfect when the medal is handed over because this is one of the most important moments for the athletes.”

Controversy erupts after curlers accused of rule violations

The drama ignited when Canada's Marc Kennedy became involved in a heated verbal exchange with Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson towards the end of his side’s 8-6 win. The Swedes contended that Kennedy was repeatedly double-touching some of his stones-an illegal move. That same day, Switzerland reported Kennedy for the same offense. World Curling then announced they would deploy extra officials for the remainder of the Games to monitor for such violations. Both incidents were deemed unintentional-the result of a veteran player accidentally making contact with the granite.

Is it a wolf or a dog?

During the Women’s cross-country team sprint qualifiers in Tesero, a large, silver-grey animal sprang onto the track. A Czechoslovakian Wolfdog had broken free of its owner and made its way onto the course, where it then chased a camera over the finish line.

In this regard: “ Konstantina Charalampiou said: “I became famous with a dog that came across the finish line and everyone wants to interview me now.”

The Minion in Milan

Spanish figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate skated to a dynamic combination of music from the Minions animated film series, clad in a yellow T-shirt and blue dungarees to match the characters. Following negotiations with representatives for Pharell Willians-whose song Happy appears in Despicable Me 2 and was one of Sabate’s musical selections-an agreement was reached and he was granted permission to use the track.

Unsung heroes step into spotlight as video goes viral

Mark Callan, a resident of Montreal has become an internet sensation with his effortless, high-speed moonwalking on ice. The 61-year-old is the guy with the backpack and house, shuffling backwards toward the house inside the near-empty Cortina curling stadium, spraying plumes of water to prep the ice.

He has been the centre of attention at the Winter Olympics in northern Italy- a long way from the Forest Hills rink in Aberfoyle where he first experienced curling. He has impressed audiences with his performance and vibrant personality, though some of his most vital moments consist mainly of him falling over.

These individuals took the spotlight by performing at the Games. There is a workforce of approximately 25,000 people at these Games,18,000 of whom are volunteers. Ultimately, this season's games are all about providing enchanting stories for the audience.