FPCCI to build houses

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday announced construction of new houses in flooded villages, and set up of clean water plants in the flood affected areas of South Punjab.

The announcement was made during a FPCCI delegation visit to the flood-affected areas of Southern Punjab led by FPCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh. The delegation visited union councils of Tehsil Taunsa Sharif of District Dera Ghazi Khan and met with flood victims in the villages. They also distributed cash and food supplies to the flood victims.

Speaking on the ocassion, FPCCI regional chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said more than three million children were suffering from water-borne diseases, sinking and malnutrition risks due to the worst floods in recent history, and needed immediate humanitarian assistance.

He said that in view of the current situation, help of flood victims was their priority. Qureshi emphasised on the importance of dams saying human lives, animals, crops, and precious water could be saved through dams.