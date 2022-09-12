People won’t respond to Imran’s call for chaos: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said the people would not respond to the call of PTI chief Imran Khan for creating chaos, anarchy and violence in the country.

“Imran Khan’s call for protest is another hoax, as people do not heed those who ridicule the Election Commission and threaten judiciary,” she said in a statement.

“Those involved in the smear campaign against the military martyrs and plotting to cause economic turmoil like in Sri Lanka did not receive a response from the people,” she added.

Marriyum said the people had unanimously responded to the call of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who appealed to them to help the flood-affected people.

The minister castigated Imran Khan for abandoning his people in the middle of a protest which he announced by himself.

He is bent on creating chaos and anarchy instead of joining the whole nation in flood relief and rehabilitation efforts, she added.

“Imran Khan again wants to reinstall a corrupt model of governance in the country by imposing people like Usman Buzdar and Bushra,” she alleged.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan, who announced the so-called Haqeeqi Azadi movement, had hired the services of a former CIA chief to improve his image in the United States.

She said Imran Khan was not ready to spend even a penny on flood victims

and was spending millions of rupee on personal publicity.

Marriyum said Imran Khan had been exposed by people who knew that he used their money for self-promotion.

“People know Imran Khan is a foreign agent,” she added.

The minister warned Imran Khan that the law would take its course if he takes it into his hands.

Marriyum Aurangzebsaid the government would complete its constitutional term and the general election would be held as per schedule.