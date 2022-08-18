Imran Khan misleading nation, repeats Marriyum Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference on August 18, 2022 — PID

ISLAMABAD: Accusing PTI Chairperson Imran Khan of "misleading the nation", Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday bashed him for talking about media freedom.



"Khan talking about media freedom is no less than a joke," Aurangzeb said while addressing a press conference. in the federal capital.

Recalling that during PTI’s tenure journalists were tortured and programmes were suspended, she said: “Several international media watch international organisations had called Khan a ‘predator’ and black laws against media were formed under his tenure.”

"His 'rented' media team spread propaganda against media," she maintained.



The information minister said that Khan was the prime minister when Absar Alam, Asad Toor, Asma Sherazi, Gharida Farooqui, Nusrat Javed, and Matiullah Jan were attacked.



She went on to highlight that during Khan’s tenure as prime minister programmes of renowned journalists Amber Shamsi, Hamid Mir, Talat Hussain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najam Sethi, and Murtaza Solangi were also suspended.

'Imran Khan should be arrested'

Taking a jibe at Khan’s comments regarding the “flawed” justice system in the country, Aurangzeb said that when all power should be held accountable then the PTI chairperson should also be summoned in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“Khan is not appearing before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and he should be arrested,” Aurangzeb maintained.

“It was in Khan’s tenure that Amnesty International highlighted the corruption in Pakistan,” she said, adding that the organisation noted that historic corruption was seen during the period of PTI’s government.

Shahbaz Gill's case

Regarding Shahbaz Gill’s case, she highlighted that during Khan’s tenure then Opposition members were arrested twice for every allegation.

“Nawaz Sharif was handcuffed in front of his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and cases were registered against 90-year-old mother of Javed Latif,” she said while highlighting the wrongdoings of the previous government.

“Those who mocked other political leaders for falling sick in custody are now reeling with the same problems,” she said, accusing Gill of "faking" his health issues.