Marriyum warns Fawad: Caution is good thing, don’t cross limits

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday advised PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry not to cross the limits, repeating his phrase that “caution is a good thing”.

Taking a dig at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, she said the PTI had been declared a foreign-funded party under the Political Party Order, 2002, as its chief kept submitting false affidavit with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for five years.

Reacting over PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, the minister said: “Now the verdict has come out. The government is complying with the law. During the last eight years, the PTI has not given answers regarding its funds. But there is no need for answers anymore, as the foreign funding case has been proved against the party.”

She hit out at Fawad Ch saying now the PTI leaders were making up hundreds of things. Why they didn’t tell the commission those things, she asked. The PTI sought 51 adjournments, changed nine lawyers, and filed 11 petitions with the court regarding the foreign funding case, the minister recalled.

“All doors are closed on a foreign agent and a foreign aided party under the law,” she added. Marriyum said Imran was scared of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and that was why he implicated him in a false 20kg heroin case. She said Imran ran away to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on May 25, because he was afraid of Sanaullah.