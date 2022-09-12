No threat to PTI’s AJK govt: PM’s spokesperson

MUZAFFARABAD/ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Touseef Abbasi on Sunday said there is no threat to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan will complete its five-year term. “Those who are dreaming to become PM are living in fool’s paradise.”

He said Sardar Tanveer Ilyas is on a mission to fulfill the promises he made during the 2021 elections, adding that his visit to Bagh was very successful, where he announced historic plans for the development of Bagh in accordance with the aspirations of the people. He said the government has taken concrete steps to provide relief to the common man, including awarding development projects across the AJK.

Touseef Abbasi said the speech made by the AJK PM during Bagh rally was edited by the opponents and made viral to damage his popularity, adding that the opponents wanted to thwart the package given to the people of Bagh.

He said PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas does not believe in dynastic politics. “Under the leadership of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, will develop further,” he added.