No one can ask for money as Shehbaz does, says Pervaiz

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the Punjab government gives only relief and will not give any grief.

“I daily think that which noble deed should to serve the creatures of Allah Almighty. The Punjab government is ahead of everyone with regard to doing welfare works.”

The chief minister while addressing the office-bearers and members of Lahore Press Club in a ceremony, said that he would ensure the system of donation and their usage mechanism to be transparent. He said that why Shehbaz Sharif was trying to convince the UN Secretary General by holding his hand regarding the transparent usage of the funds. Shehbaz Sharif knows how to ask for money and the nice manner in which he can ask for money, no one else can do so. What can be expected from Shehbaz Sharif and Miftah Ismail, adding that the Punjab government would provide solar tube-wells to the flood affected farmers.

Pakistani citizen and American Businessman Tahir Javed will also provide assistance with regard to providing solar pumps to the flood affectees on my call. The CM apprised that the relief amount to be given to the heirs of the deceased during the flood had been increased to Rs1 million. We will provide financial aid amounting to Rs400,000 on the collapse of a concrete house and Rs200,000 financial aid will be given on the collapse of a clay house. We will provide Rs75,000 to the owners of the livestock due to drowning of their livestock in the flood. He said that more than Rs2.5 billion had been collected in the telethon for the flood affectees, adding that we will ensure transparency in the relief package. Audit will also be done and those found involved in doing embezzlements will be punished. We will provide 40 percent subsidy on food items to the people who became homeless due to flood.

He said that the journalists played a commendable role in bringing to surface the problems of the flood affectees. The work of journalists was difficult and their problems should be resolved on priority. The CM announced that a patrolling post would be set up in the journalists housing society to retrieve it from the land grabbers. A message has been conveyed to the IGP that land grabbing on the plots of the LPC members would not be tolerated. He announced that it was included in government’s priorities to provide shelter to the journalists, adding that on getting an appropriate land, Phase 2 of Journalists Society would be established. He announced that free operation facility would be provided to the LPC members, adding their immediate treatment would be started with the collaboration of Lahore Press Club and the expenses would be paid by the government. The CM said that if there was a vacant place the allottees of the B-Block Press Club would be provided at an alternate place. The grant amounting to Rs20 million would be made part of the budget for the Club. Assistance will also be provided to pay the life insurance premium of the members of LPC.

The chief minister disclosed that a housing society for the journalists would also be established in Faisalabad, adding that the proposal to establish housing societies for the journalists in other cities would also be reviewed. We will also construct building of the press club in big cities. We want to work for the welfare of the journalists, photographers and sound lights staff members. We will also provide assistance for improving sewerage system in the journalists society. We have made Rescue-1122 an excellent institution, will also provide medicines during emergency.

The possession process to the allottees of the F-Block has been started. Later, the CM distributed the possession letters for the F-Block to the family members of the deceased journalists. He also gave a cheque for Rs15 million to the Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry. He also announced increasing the annual grant of the Photo Journalists Association to Rs1 million. The CM also administered an oath to the LPC Governing Body members. Shields were also distributed among the Adviser on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema, spokesman to CM Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, Secretary Information Raja Mansoor Ahmed, DGPR Afraz Ahmed and Rao Pervaiz Akhtar in the ceremony.

President CPNE Kazim Khan, office-bearers and members of LPC, and the officials concerned participated in the ceremony.

AFZAL SAHI: Punjab Assembly’s former Speaker Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Sahi called on the chief minister at CM’s Office and discussed matters of mutual interest, rehabilitation and settlement of flood affectees. The CM while talking on the occasion said that the Punjab government was endeavouring to ensure early settlement of the flood affectees and the philanthropists were generously depositing their amounts in the CM Relief Fund. Pervaiz Elahi stated that medical camps were being set up in the affected areas to prevent infectious diseases. He said that the Punjab government in order to promote national solidarity sent medical relief mission to Balochistan and Sindh, adding the 'medical relief mission' comprises of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines and relief goods. He said that nine trucks were sent for the flood affectees which included medicines, food items and other relief goods.

MESSAGE ON DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF QUAID-E-AZAM: The chief minister said that the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are a beacon light for us and by adopting Quaid-e- Azam's golden principles of "Faith, Unity, Discipline" we can put the country of Pakistan in the right direction." I firmly believe that we can solve the country’s problems by adhering to the principles of Quaid-e-Azam and if we call ourselves an independent nation then the sagacious politics of Quaid-e-Azam’s has a pivotal role behind it", he stated. The CM in his message on the eve of the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a principled, just and a dauntless prudent statesman.