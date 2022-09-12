Hierarchy of privilege

We all respect and give due credit to the overseas Pakistanis, who work hard and remit badly needed foreign exchange back to the home country. Without these remittances, the economy would have collapsed long ago. However this does not mean that they should be treated as superior to other Pakistanis.

In many housing societies, overseas Pakistanis can purchase a plot and get possession within a short time but there are thousands of resident Pakistanis who purchased files years ago and are still awaiting possession. Possession of plots should be given according to when the purchase was made. Some Pakistanis are not more equal than others.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad