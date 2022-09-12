Hierarchy of privilege

We all respect and give due credit to the overseas Pakistanis, who work hard and remit badly needed foreign exchange back to the home country. Without these remittances, the economy would have collapsed long ago. However this does not mean that they should be treated as superior to other Pakistanis.
In many housing societies, overseas Pakistanis can purchase a plot and get possession within a short time but there are thousands of resident Pakistanis who purchased files years ago and are still awaiting possession. Possession of plots should be given according to when the purchase was made. Some Pakistanis are not more equal than others.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
The ongoing floods that have submerged a third of our country can safely be termed a manmade disaster. The failure to...
Imran Khan has been accusing the ruling coalition of hatching conspiracies to get him disqualified. According to him,...
The recent rains have led to an alarming rise in cases of dengue fever. Over 2000 cases have been reported in Karachi...
The incumbent government has presided over a drastic increase in electricity prices during its five months in power....
There is a need to remove the bar on examination attempts currently in place in many of our government universities....
This refers to the news report ‘PM surrenders Rs350m gifts’ . This move will be worthwhile if instead of...
Comments