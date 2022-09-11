Sedition case: IHC to hear Gill’s bail petition on Sept 14

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday fixed the hearing of a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill for bail after arrest in sedition case for September 14 (Wednesday).

As per the IHC’s previous cause list, Gill’s petition was set for hearing Friday but the court could not hear it due to appearance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the missing persons case. The IHC registrar issued a new cause list fixing hearing of Gill’s petition on Sept 14.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case. The court has issued a notice to the prosecution seeking reply from him on Gill’s petition.