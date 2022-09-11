UAE begins domestic fundraising campaign for Pakistan

A volunteer distributing food among the flood-affected people in Quetta. INP

KARACHI: The UAE has started a fundraising campaign for the flood-victims of Sindh and Balochistan.

According to sources in the UAE Consulate, Karachi, the states of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah have begun a fundraising campaign. The spokesman for the UAE Embassy said his country stands by the people of Pakistan in this difficult hour. He said from the early days of the disaster, the UAE Red Cross is working to bring aid to the flood-hit regions, besides actively working for their rehabilitation. The UAE continues to fly relief material, which also includes separate aid boxes, for individual families.

The staff of the Consulate and Red Crescent Society of the United Arab Emirates have distributed ration and tents among at least 15,000 families in the two provinces so far. The head of the relief mission said the teams were working to provide assistance to affected people despite broken roads and inclement weather.

The United Arab Emirates has also launched a relief programme to provide food and shelter to the people of Balochistan and Sindh. The programme has been initiated under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, who instructed for providing urgent humanitarian aid and support to flood-affected people.