Is Vegetarian or vegan diet better for kids? Here's the truth

Researchers unveils reality behind vegetarian or vegan diet for kids

Diet experts and nutritionists conducted research to study if vegan food or plant-based diets are good for kids or not.

According to the most comprehensive review to date, researchers from Italy, USA and Australia examined health, growth, and nutritional outcomes in more than 48,000 children and adolescents around the world who followed different eating patterns, reports Science Daily.

The research included data on plant based diets in children under 18 years of age, including 59 studies conducted across 18 countries.

The analysis included 7,280 lacto-ovo-vegetarians, 1,289 vegans, and 40,059 omnivores to assess differences in nutrient intake, growth, and overall health.

The result findings show that vegetarian and vegan diets can provide many important nutrients and support normal development.

At the same time, the analysis highlights a higher risk of nutrient shortfalls when key nutrients are not supplied through fortified foods or supplements.

Nutritionists informed that few carefully planned vegetarian and vegan diets for children can support healthy growth if combined with appropriate supplements.

When compared to other diets, researchers found that Kids on plant-based diets often had better heart health markers, including lower “bad” cholesterol, and consumed more fiber and vitamins.

Improved Heart Health:

Plant-based vegan diets are good for kids and they can even boost heart health

The peer-reviewed research, published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, also indicates that plant-based diets may offer added health advantages for children.

These include improved signs of cardiovascular health when compared with omnivorous diets that include meat, fish, and other animal-derived foods.

Vegetarian children were found to consume higher amounts of fiber, iron, folate, vitamin C, and magnesium than omnivorous children. However, they also had lower intakes of energy, protein, fat, vitamin B12, and zinc.

Although fewer studies focused specifically on vegan children, similar nutritional patterns were observed.

Other Benefits of Vegan Diets:

Researchers examined 48,000 children consuming plant-based diets across 18 countries to conclude results

Lead author of the study, Dr. Monica Dinu, Department of Experimental and Clinical Medicine, at the University of Florence, Italy, said, "Our analysis of current evidence suggests that well-planned and appropriately supplemented vegetarian and vegan diets can meet nutritional requirements and support healthy growth in children."

However, fellow co-author Dr. Wolfgang Marx, from the Food & Mood Centre at Deakin University, Australia, said, "Well-planned vegetarian and vegan diets are nutritionally essential and beneficial for adults, there is far less clarity about their suitability for children—leading to inconsistent or even conflicting advice for parents on the contrary."

The findings suggest that a balanced approach is essential, with families paying close attention to certain nutrients—particularly vitamin B12, calcium, iodine, iron, and zinc—to ensure their children get everything they need to thrive."