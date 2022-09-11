City Pulse

Har Ja Tu

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the Realm of Light’, the show will run at the gallery until September 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Rediscovered Works

The Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asim Butt. Titled ‘Rediscovered Works’, the show will run at the gallery until September 15. Call 021-111-111-487 for more information.

Probable Disbeliefs

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aroosa Rana. Titled ‘Probable Disbeliefs’, the show will run at the gallery from September 13 to September 22. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Quaid’s Pakistan

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adnan Mairaj Malik. Titled ‘Quaid’s Pakistan’, the show will run at the gallery from September 15 to September 25. Call 021-35856030 for more information.

Out at Sea

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting an absurd comedy about three men stranded on a raft in the middle of the sea with nothing to eat. Titled ‘Out at Sea’, the play will run at 7:30pm from September 16 to September 18 at Studio II. Call 0300-0802397 for free registration.

Antigone

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a political play about basic human rights that is also a tribute in the blood of a simple girl to her loved one. Titled ‘The Story of a Rebel Princess: Antigone’, the play will run at 8pm from September 16 to September 21 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.

Selected

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ayesha Naveed, Babar Moghal, Kashif Ahmed, Khadija S Akhtar, Mahrukh Bajwa, Manizhe Ali, Nayab Noor, Paul Mehdi Rizvi, Rafeh Kiani, Raheela Abro, SM Raza, Wajid Ali Dharkiwala and Waseem Akram. Titled ‘Selected’, the show will run at the gallery until September 15. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Tribute to Qudsia Nisar

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Qudsia Nisar. Titled ‘Tribute to Qudsia Nisar’, the show will run at the gallery until September 15. Call 0302-8293492 for more information.