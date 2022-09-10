Work on 1,000 water projects to be completed in 60 days

LAHORE:Senior provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting in the housing department in which the progress on the project of Marakaz-e-Aab in the province was reviewed. CEO Aab-e-Pak Authority Syed Zahid Aziz briefed about the progress on the project.

The minister while addressing the meeting said that work was going on an emergency basis to complete 1,000 water projects in 60 days while 578 water projects had been completed in the province in the last 15 days. More than 1.9m citizens are benefiting from the completed projects. Work is also going on an emergency basis to supply drinking water to the flooded areas. The minister said that clean water was being supplied to the flood victims through ultra-filtration hand pumps and water bottles. He said the Punjab government was committed to ensure the supply of clean water to every citizen. Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has been directed to continue work on this project on emergency basis. Aslam Iqbal said that by providing clean water, people's health problems can be reduced. The govt will ensure that every citizen has access to clean drinking water.