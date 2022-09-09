World Physical Therapy Day event at NPC

Islamabad : Shifa International Hospital (SIH) hosted a World Physical Therapy Day event at the National Press Club (NPC), here, to raise awareness about physical therapy among journalists.

During the event, as many as 60 journalists were provided with free consultations by the physiotherapists of Shifa International Hospital.

On the occasion, Kashif Khan, head of Shifa International's Rehabilitation Department, gave a lecture about how physical therapy can play an important role in the management of osteoarthritis. Dr. Zaeem Zia, District Health Officer, Islamabad, was also present as the Chief Guest. Dr. Zaeem Zia praised Shifa International Hospital's initiative during his speech at the event. He believes that such workshops play an important role in raising public awareness.

It must be noted that World Physical Therapy Day is observed every year on September 8. This year's theme was ‘osteoarthritis: a global problem.’ Shifa International Hospital's Rehabilitation Department conducted a number of activities aimed at raising awareness about the role of physical therapy in the prevention and management of osteoarthritis through the use of exercises.