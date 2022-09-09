Gangsters held; stolen bikes, drugs and weapons recovered

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital police have arrested 11 criminals including three members of a bike lifter gang and recovered four stolen bikes, spare parts, drugs, and weapons with ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said Thursday.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, a Shahzad Town police team used the latest technology and human resources and arrested three members of a notorious bike lifter gang who were involved in bike lifting. The police team also recovered four stolen bikes and spare parts from their possession. The accused were identified as Javed Hussain, Saram Abbas, and Habib. Cases against the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

Moreover, Pulghran police arrested the accused Ahmed Raza and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. Noon Police team arrested two accused Jamshad and Nomi Altaf and recovered two 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Furthermore, Shahzad Town police arrested two accused Qammer Abbas and Fahim Khan, and recovered one pistol and 310-gram hashish from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi and Ramna police team busted three proclaimed offenders.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. “The officers with good performance will be rewarded while the officers showing laxity towards their official duties will be dealt with iron hands” he maintained.