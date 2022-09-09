Gold gains Rs750/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs750 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs150,850 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs644 to Rs129,330.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $23 to $1,725 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,268.86

Local jewelers said prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.