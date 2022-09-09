Power workers hold rally against price hike

LAHORE:Wapda workers took out a procession Thursday from Bakhtiar Labour Hall under All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union against increase in prices of commodities of daily use and unsafe working conditions of electricity line staff.

They protested against the apathy of the government towards electricity line staff that meet with accidents every now and then because of shortage of electricity line staff and unsafe working conditions.

There has been no recruitment of electricity line staff in the last six years despite rising quantum of work with old hands retiring. The workers demanded from the Federal Ministry of Energy to direct board of directors of DISCOs not to withdraw the lawful right of the families of deceased employees who die during the course of employment, available to them since year 2015.

The workers were carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands and urged all the political parties to help in the struggle for economic self-reliance and rid the nation of heavy foreign debts, tackle rising inflation, unemployment, poverty and ignorance in the country.

Khurshid Ahmad General Secretary of the union, addressing the workers appealed to them to take care of their lives and health in all circumstances and refuse to work in unsafe working conditions and observe SOPs.

He demanded from the Federal Ministry of Energy to intervene to resolve the legitimate demands of the workers and urged the government and all political parties and all patriotic forces of the nation to spare no effort to help the flood victims.