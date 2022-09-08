More flood relief material to arrive from UAE today

KARACHI: The UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi was dismayed over the collosal losses of life and property in the floods during an aerial view of the flood hit Sindh.
Addressing a press conference in Karachi after distribution of relief material, the UAE Ambassador said he has visited different parts of the flood-hit Sindh and Balochistan and was dismayed to see the massive losses. He said his country standby the friendly people of Pakistan at this hour of grief.
Ambassador Al-Zaabi said another consignment of relief material was arriving in Karachi today ( Thursday). The earlier consignment contained 17 containers carrying 130,000 food packets for the flood victims. He said UAE states of Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi would start collecting funds for flood victims from September 10.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police authorities have banned the use of smartphones by the cops during the duty...
Sharjah: Pakistan’s Asif Ali lost his cool and angrily waved his bat at Afghanistan bowler Fareed Ahmad in an...
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation Wednesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency to issue...
Lahore’s air quality index was recorded at 164 points, while Karachi was as the seventh most polluted city with 132...
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and PMLN leader Attaullah Tarar has accused senior PTI leader Fawad...
PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan has served notices on former prime minister Imran Khan as well as chief...
Comments