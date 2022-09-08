Former PTI minister likely to join ANP

CHARSADDA: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and former law minister Sultan Mohammad Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is expected to announce joining the Awami National Party (ANP) soon.

It was learnt that a jirga of the ANP leaders led by its provincial president Aimal Wali Khan and others visited the residence of Sultan Mohammad Khan and invited him to join the Pakhtun nationalist party.

ANP MPA Shakil Bashir Khan and other party leaders accompanied Aimal Wali Khan during the visit to the residence of Sultan Mohammad Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Aimal Wali said that they had come to the residence of Sultan Mohammad Khan in the form of a jirga to invite him to join the ANP.

Sultan Mohammad Khan said that he had accepted the jirga and would announce joining the ANP at a press conference on September 10.

It may be mentioned there that Sultan Mohammad was part of the Aftab Sherpao-led Qaumi Watan Party before joining the PTI. He also served as minister for law in the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, he had to resign after he allegedly appeared in a leaked video on social media.