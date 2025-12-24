Prince Harry shares close bond with Meghan Markle’s mom

Prince Harry raves about Meghan Markle’s mom cooking

Prince Harry and Doria Ragland, the mom of his wife, Meghan Markle, share a close relationship — he offers a glimpse of this strong bond on With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, a Netflix special.



The show shows the mom-of-two in the kitchen preparing a traditional Christmas meal, Gumbo.

Her mother, Doria, often made this dish during the holiday season. Now, the episode shows Harry entering the kitchen, inquiring what’s cooking.

“You must have known that I was coming,” the Duke of Sussex reacts to the stew. “Gumbo for me is one of my favorites, especially her mom’s. But before the fish goes in."

Meghan recalls a heartfelt gesture her mom used to make: setting aside a portion just for Harry. “She always saves a little portion on the side for him,” the Suits star notes.

However, she quips that her version of the dish is spicier. “I’ll give you a little towel because you’re going to sweat.”

It was indeed spicy. “I can feel it puncturing through the top of my head right now,” Harry says, but preferring Meghan's mom's recipe over hers, "It is delicious. I’m not so sure it’s as good as your mom’s, but it’s certainly close.”

In response, the actress says with a laugh, “What?! Oh my gosh. Well, my mom will love you for that. You know what? What a good thing to say for your mother-in-law.”

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration is streaming on Netflix.