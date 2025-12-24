Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah would be throwing one last party, says royal author

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former wife Sarah Ferguson would still be throwing one last party despite their downfall, suggest Andrew Lownie, author of "Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York."

Andrew was stripped of his remaining royal titles by King Charles III over his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and asked to vacate his Royal Lodge residence.

Reports later suggested that Sarah Ferguson, who also lost her Duchess of York title, is searching for a separate home for herself after sharing Royal Lodge with her former husband for years.

Now a report published in GB News says the former couple are believed to be planning "some sort of party" at Royal Lodge before their exit from the 30-room mansion occurs.

Andrew Lownie said last week that the guest list would be with "friends that go a long way back and have stuck with them".

"There is to be some sort of party for their last remaining friends over Christmas," GB News quoted a source as having told Daily Mail.

The former prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were also not invited to Christmas at Sandringham this year and it's believed that they've not been invited to join the royal family at their Christmas celebrations.

The second son of the late Queen Elizabeth is once again making headlines following the release of the latest batch of Epstein Files.