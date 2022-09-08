PS Chung building opens

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar inaugurated state of the art four-storey building of Police Station Chung on Wednesday in a bid to provide better working conditions to the police employees for improved service delivery and pleasant atmosphere to the citizens.

DIG (Operations Wing) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Esmael, DIG Security Mehboob Rasheed, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, all SsP of Investigation and Operations wing and other senior police officers and staff also attended the ceremony.

Children of two martyrs of Lahore police presented CCPO Lahore with flowers bouquet and a smart contingent of Police personnel presented guard of honour on this occasion. CCPO Lahore inspected different sections of the PS Chung building and lauded the quality of construction work as well as facilities provided in the building.

Addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony, the CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said new building infrastructures have been provided to Lahore’s field force with state of the art facilities with a view to improve the working conditions of police stations. He said the construction work of other police stations including PS Gawalmandi, Qila Gujjar Singh and PS Faisal Town was also completed and would soon be functional as well.

The building of PS Chung is comprised of state of the art four stories and a basement, covering total area of 46 kanal with more than 40 capacious rooms, front desk, IT rooms, two separate lockups for male and female accused persons, four residential barracks for PS staff, kitchen, mess and a gymnasium. The building has been completed with the total cost of around Rs185 million with the cooperation of Communication and Works department and it also has a water tank with capacity of 5,000 gallons of water, a tube well as well as 100 kv transformer. Dogar lauded the efforts of IG Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar and support of the Punjab government for taking keen interest in completion of this splendid multipurpose building.

It is pertinent to mention that the construction of the new building was approved in the year 2016 whereas the old building was constructed in the year 1838 and the condition of the building was quite dilapidated and almost five feet down from the main road.