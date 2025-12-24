FPL key points to survive the Christmas period; Here’s what you need to know

FPL key points to survive the Christmas period; Here’s what managers need to know

Christmas Eve is here, and it is notoriously difficult due to the quick turnarounds, as Gameweeks 18-21 will bring four deadlines in 11 days between 26 December and 6 January.

This is the time not to panic, as FPL managers who plan well will stay involved with their teams without missing deadlines will climb the ranks in their mini-leagues.

As reported by BBC, several players will go into the Christmas period at risk of suspension for reaching five yellow cards.

It has been observed that players like Antonie Semenyo will serve a one-game ban should they pick up another yellow card between now and Gameweek 19.

The Christmas period is notorious for heavy rotation, so careful attention to your bench order is required.

This time of the year in which players who regularly play 90 minutes are even more valuable to managers.

Not only does increased game time typically result in more FPL points, but players at high rotation risk often end up missing entire games during this period.

Even minor knocks means players could miss two or three games. It is recommended to follow authentic sources and press conferences for the latest injury news and potential line-ups.

Making transfers in the final moments before the deadline allows you to react to the latest information and team leaks.