Students returning to China under new visa policy

Islamabad: Pakistani students are now returning to China under new visa policy introduced by the Chinese authorities, that is effective from August 24

Bilal Khan, a PhD scholar at East China Normal University, Shanghai returned to China after the introduction of the new policy.

Everything going smoothly; the situation was normal and the authorities were very cooperative. The students must comply with the quarantine procedures and cooperate with the authorities for a hassle-free experience, talking to Gwadar Pro, he said.

He was accompanied by one other Pakistani student on board the PIA flight to Xian, while the majority of the passengers were post-doc scholars who also had Chinese work visas.

He first shared the news of his departure for Xian under the new policy on social media. Several students while commenting on his post shared that they were also at different stages of the process to returning to China.

The students said that their respective institutions had contacted them to inform that they were making preparations for the students’ early return as per the new policy guidelines of the Chinese government.

The students while expressing enthusiasm over the new visa policy also hailed Ji Rong, Counsellor at Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, for her tireless efforts to make possible the return of the international students to China.