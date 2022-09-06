Textile exporters demand lifting ban on imports from India

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) on Monday demanded the government lift ban on cotton import from India.

They made this demand in a meeting of their representatives with Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in Islamabad, says a message received here. Finance Minister assured the delegations that government wants to enhance the overall exports of the country and every possible support will be provided in this regard.

The Finance Minister directed the relevant authorities to take the desired steps for resolving these issues. The meeting apprised the Finance Minister about the contribution of export textile sector in overall sustainable economic growth of the country. They also discussed about the various issues being faced by exporters especially related to exports and tax refunds.

Miftah Ismail chaired the meeting with PTEA delegation led by its Patron in Chief Khurram Mukhtar at Finance Division on Monday. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Mr. Musadik Masood Malik, Mr. Muhammad Asim Nazir MNA, Governor SBP, Chairman FBR, Coordinator to PM on economy Mr. Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Chairman PTEA Mr. Sohail Pasha, Secretary General PTEA Mr. Azizullah Goheer and other senior officers from Finance division attended the meeting.