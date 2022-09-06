Cabinet to discuss Imran’s remarks, flood situation today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairing cabinet meeting.— APP/file

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is meeting on Tuesday (today) to discuss the flood situation across the country, as well as the remarks of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the national institutions, especially the armed forces, which were targeted publicly a day earlier in Faisalabad.

Well-placed sources told The News on Monday, that the rhetoric has infuriated public opinion, as Imran chose to make his statement disregarding the severity of the ongoing floods that have caused severe devastation across the country.

The federal cabinet that is scheduled to be meeting after a gap of 18 days would be briefed about the scale of the floods and relief activities. The cabinet would also review climatic developments and apt precautions to counter future calamities.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) /National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) officials pertaining to the flood crisis will brief the cabinet members and the relief efforts conducted to lessen the sufferings of flood victims.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Sherry Rehman will reveal reports relating to their respective domain of floods and climate change. The federal cabinet is also likely to discuss the restoration of the economic cooperation program with the International Monitory Fund (IMF) and its impact to the economy.

The magnitude of the losses due to the floods and the PTI’s insensitive conduct in the wake of the colossal floods would be an important point that would be taken up by the cabinet members, the sources said.

The cabinet will determine its course of action vis-a vis the intolerable public speeches being made by Imran Khan, where he is trying to create a wedge between different factions of society and cardinal institutions of the state.

Federal Law and Justice Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar would likely brief the cabinet about the possible legal action against Imran who is out to disrupt society and disrespect national institutions, the sources said.

The discussion on booking of Hajj pilgrims, more than the quota would also be part of the agenda. Proposals regarding energy conservation would also be discussed by the experts. The decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on legislations would be taken up for endorsement, the sources added.