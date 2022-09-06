North Waziristan IBO: Captain, JCO among five soldiers martyred

A Pakistani soldier patrols near Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Five soldiers, including a captain and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of Pakistan Army, were martyred, while four terrorists were gunned down during an intelligence based operation (IBO) against terrorists in North Waziristan, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The security forces conducted an IBO in Boyya area of North Waziristan on Monday during which an intense exchange of fire took place with the terrorists. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists. Resultantly, four terrorists were killed and weapons and ammunition recovered on their person.

The killed terrorists were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

Captain Abdul Wali, resident of Wana/South Waziristan District; Naib Subedar Nawaz, resident of Abbottabad; Havaldar Ghulam Ali, resident of Sargodha; Lance Naik Ilyas, resident of Mianwali; and Sepoy Zafar Ullah, resident of Mianwali, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area. The ISPR statement said the army was determined to eliminate terrorism and the sacrifices of its brave soldiers will not go to waste.

Meanwhile, the security forces conducted an IBO in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district during which an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists. Resultantly, terrorist commander Tufail got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. Tufail remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, preparation of improvised explosive devices and killing of innocent citizens. He was mastermind of major terrorist activities in Mir Ali and surroundings.