HBL offers QR-based fund transfers

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has launched a peer-to-peer QR-based funds transfer facility that would enable HBL Mobile and Konnect provide the bank's clients an easy and fast way of receiving and sending money for account-to-account fund transfers, a statement said on Monday.

Users would generate a QR code from their mobile app for transferring funds without sharing lengthy account numbers/IBANs (International Bank Account Number), HBL said. The feature also offers an option of generating a QR code for a specific amount with an expiry date, according to the bank.

Commenting on the launch, Abrar Ahmed Mir, chief innovation and financial inclusion officer at HBL, said the bank was facilitating its customers with digital products and services which could transform current banking practices. He stated that the launched feature would empower its clients with increased banking choices enabled by a digital inclusion.