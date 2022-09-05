By-polls in Punjab: ECP bars federal minister from visiting constituency

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan has barred Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain from visiting the constituency NA-118 Nankana Sahib. According to the ECP, the district monitoring officer directed the deputy commissioner and the DPO Nankana Sahib to stop ministers and other public officials from entering the constituency.

In addition, the DMO Nankana has also issued a notice to Rana Tanveer, warning that an action would be taken as per law in case of visiting the constituency. Meanwhile, the district monitoring officer NA-157 Multan issued a warning to Provincial Minister Muhammad Akhtar Malik for violating the code of conduct and issued a notice to candidate Meher Bano Qureshi on the same count.